6 Fun Ways To Teach Your Kids About Sustainability

I encourage my kids to live by the adage, "Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without." Whether it’s old clothes or old toys, try making a habit of going through a child’s things with them every so often to find items they can donate. You can even organize a clothing exchange in your neighborhood with other families; kids grow out of their clothes much more often than they wear them out. We hand their clothes down to a family with younger girls and have been known to put funky and fashionable patches on worn bluejeans to give them a fun new look.

You can also create donation piles for local organizations to help your children learn about how their gently used items can help the community. You can even show them how large companies like Patagonia encourage people to make the most out of what they have before buying new clothing. Teaching kids that their belongings are not disposable can help them reduce, reuse, and recycle from a young age.

Like most things in parenting, the best way to make these lessons stick is to teach by example. Kids learn by watching you. And it’s the little actions they see you do every day that will help make the message of sustainability stick around.