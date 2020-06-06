Healthy weight is not just about the food we eat, it is often reflective of the lifestyle choices we make. Your sleeping patterns, exercise regimens, stress levels, and spiritual practices all contribute to the way your body utilizes energy, which has the potential to either slow down or normalize your metabolism.

Digestion also has a far-reaching impact on the entire body. Our digestion has the capacity to affect our mood (due to serotonin production) and our overall sense of well-being. When we make smart dietary choices, it can set the stage for healthy digestion, improved metabolism, and a healthy weight. Here are the six foods I recommend that everyone incorporate into their diets for a balanced body and healthy weight.