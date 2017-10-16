How To Take Back Your Power In A World Where Women Are Encouraged To Shut Up

Over the past week, 34 women have come forward saying Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them, including powerful names like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Ashley Judd. It's a painful confirmation that even the most powerful women among us are still preyed upon by deplorable men, and that even those with the loudest, most commanding voices were rendered silent.

These startling revelations are coming out decades after the fact, and they serve as a clear reminder that however far we've come, women are still being silenced, fearing for their careers, their reputations, and their safety. Even more troubling, women often blame themselves when they experience sexual harassment.

"It must have been my fault. It must have been something I said. Was I flirting with him? I shouldn’t have told that story. I shouldn’t have gone to his hotel room," wrote screenwriter and showrunner Liz Meriwether of the sexual harassment she endured at the hands of a powerful man in an essay for The Cut last week. "What can I do about it? Who do I tell? I don’t have enough money for a lawyer. I don’t want to suddenly become unemployable because of something he chose to do to me." Her sentiments are all too common.

The outpouring of rage that's unfurled on twitter, in the media, and throughout Hollywood has been significant. As we've been too many times before, we're fed up. Fed up with not getting paid as much as male colleagues, with unwanted, aggressive sexual advances, with the subtle messages of "you're not good enough" sent by everyone who's looked the other way, allowing abuse to go unchallenged.

While these reminders of injustice are infuriated and destablizing, they're also reminders for us to tap into the tremendous inner resources available to us. The healers and leaders in the wellness world know the power of inner strength and how to draw upon it in moments like these, and every day. Get in touch with your power and flex your confidence. The time to be heard is now and forever more.