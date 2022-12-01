Gratitude is good for you. Like, really good. The scientifically proven happiness booster is not only a benefit to your mental health, but according to an ever-growing body of research, it has enormous effects on your overall well-being, allowing you to be more resilient, positive, and mindful.

Even still, it can be hard to squeeze moments of gratitude into your jam-packed life. And while the hustle and bustle of the holiday season may seem like the busiest time of the year, leaving you with no free moments to crack open a gratitude journal, in fact, showing people you appreciate them and focusing on what you're grateful for is literally the reason for the season. This is good news because it makes it extra easy to turn your gift-giving into a gratitude practice.