As the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestselling Stillness Is the Key, Ryan Holiday seems to know the road to success like the back of his hand. In addition to this esteemed accomplishment, he's written 10 other bestsellers (mostly focused on the philosophical concept of Stoicism) that have sold more than two million copies in 30 languages, and they're beloved by many influential individuals including NFL coaches, world-class athletes, TV personalities, and political leaders.

While the relationship between famous athletes and philosophy might not seem closely tied, according to Holiday, ancient philosophy has a rightful place in modern society.

"Ancient philosophy has been done a grave disservice by most writers. They treat it as an abstraction rather than a thing for real people in the real world," he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

In fact, if we take advice from those famous philosophers, we have a much better chance of living a happier, more fulfilled, and successful life. Here are five philosophical tips you can use on your own road to success, straight from Holiday himself. With these tools in the back of your mind, you'll have a much better chance at reaching and maintaining long-term success. Check them out below: