5 Holiday Traditions That Are Hard On The Planet & How To Clean 'Em Up

If you put up a Christmas tree every year, the real vs. artificial debate has probably played out in your head before. In turns out, most families (about 81% of them, according to Nielson data) are now opting to open presents around artificial trees. Fake trees are certainly easier to manage than their natural counterparts—but are they also easier on the planet?

The answer, it turns out, is complicated. Considering that artificial trees are usually made from virgin plastics (unless you go with a recycled option) and constructed overseas, they are more resource-intensive to source and ship than most real trees. The advantage of a fake tree, though, is that you can keep it year after year. So if you're going to go this route, make sure you find a tree that you'll stick with for the long run to whittle down its overall footprint.

If you move homes a lot or don't have room to store a fake tree, go with a real one and just make sure to dispose of it properly. According to a report from the Carbon Trust, trees emit a fair amount of harmful methane gas when they decompose in landfill piles that are low in oxygen. Avoid this trashy fate by poking around for tree composting or recycling programs in your community. Here in NYC, for example, many holiday trees can be turned into wood chips to cover public parks.

You can also buy a live tree that still has its root system in place and can be replanted after the holidays. These are hard to come by depending on your climate, but check out The Living Christmas Company if you're in California, Potted Christmas Tree in Oregon, and Swansons Nursery in Washington state.