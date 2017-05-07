5 Ways To Have Your Most Creative, Abundant Spring Yet

Spring is most definitely here. New shoots of life are sprouting forth from beneath the earth where they’ve been sleeping. The days are longer and lighter. And as nature wakes up, we’re reminded that even during the longest, darkest nights, light is on its way. Spring is universally known as a time for birth—but not only of flowers and baby animals. It’s also a time for the birth of our own creativity and growth.

It’s a great time to ask yourself what’s springing forth from inside. What new creative pursuits are you ready to embrace?

These five practices can help you usher in all that you’re birthing this season—new projects, ideas, or anything that has been percolating quietly that’s ready to rise to the surface. Just grab some art supplies and a journal, find a sunny spot to sit in, and tune in to your imagination.