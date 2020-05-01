Like millions of others, my life has been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. During a time like this, it’s natural to feel stressed, threatened, frustrated—and varying degrees of angry.

For example, I’ve felt everything from irritated by the small daily hassles (wash this, don’t touch that, etc.) to outraged about what is being shown on the news. I’m reminded of this parable: In each person’s heart are two wolves, one of love and one of hate. Which one grows stronger? The one we feed each day.

Metaphorically speaking, the wolf of hate—the capacity for resentment, contempt, violence, vengeance, and war—is part of our human nature. We cannot remove it, and fighting with it just feeds it. Besides, this part of ourselves can be useful sometimes: For example, anger can shine a bright spotlight on mistreatment and injustice.

Still, if we feed our anger each day, it can get so strong that it does more harm than good. Anger can also hide deeper issues that need tending, such as feeling disappointed, alarmed, or hurt. So, what are some ways we can cope with anger and its underlying causes during these challenging times? Here are five strategies to start with: