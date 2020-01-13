The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis (HPA-axis) is a feedback and regulatory system for how the body responds to stress. And directly within the HPA-axis, each gland has sexual hormone influence. In fact, the reproductive influence on the stress axis is now referred to as the HPG-axis, where instead of adrenal as the primary target, the gonads or sexual organs are.

When the body is in a balanced state and does not perceive a threat, the HPA-axis and the HPG-axis work side by side allowing each other to express as needed to balance the body in optimal health. The hypothalamus produces gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which stimulates the production of testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone. GnRH also stimulates the pituitary in release of follicular-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), and oxytocin, which play a role in egg release, sperm production, and orgasm, as well as follicular health for continued hormone production.

However, when the body is under stress, the HPA-axis takes the reins and the brain makes a hormone that stimulates the adrenal glands instead of the sexual organs. Reproductive functions are suppressed, which may be experienced as the loss of menstruation, PCOS, infertility, low libido, erectile dysfunction, hot flashes, and weight gain.