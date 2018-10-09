5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 9, 2018)

After many researchers lost incredibly important samples of microbiota (those beneficial germs living in our bodies that promote our health) during Hurricane Sandy, a team has proposed storing the world's most precious bacteria collections in a protective freezer in a safe, stable, cold country in case of emergency or devastation. It'd be a kind of microbiota bank housing "backup copies" of all the little germs we don't want to (and can't afford to) see wiped off the face of the planet by accident. (NPR)