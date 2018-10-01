5 Things You Need To Know Today (October 1, 2018)

Architect Sameep Padora has designed a factory in India to accommodate for monsoon season, which has only gotten worse with climate change. The building features a depression nicknamed the "concrete void" that holds up to 185,000 gallons of water, complete with a bridge so employees can easily traverse flooding. Excess rain is routed to storm drains, and when monsoon season is over, the depression becomes an amphitheater where workers can spend time outside. It's part of a new wave of "resilient architecture" that's reimagining our infrastructure for the side effects of climate change. (Fast Company)