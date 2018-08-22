5 Things You Need To Know Today (August 22, 2018)

Public health officials are tasked with closely monitoring patients with tuberculosis to ensure they take their medicine. But often, patients travel outside of the country, falling off the radar for tracking. This puts the rest of the population at risk—if medications aren't taken properly, resistant strains of TB can develop and outbreaks become a possibility. Scientists at University of California, San Diego, and Johns Hopkins have developed a mobile app that allows patients to video their medication remotely so public health officials can have better visibility no matter where they are, which keeps everyone safer. (Stat News)