5 Things To Ask Yourself Before Taking Antibiotics

This is probably one of the most important questions when you are already feeling sick. Typically we think that within 24 to 48 hours after your first antibiotic dose, you should start to feel some improvement. Antibiotics are not magic pills, and so it's important to follow the trajectory rather than complete resolution of symptoms within that time frame. Alternatively, you may feel completely better within two days' time, however, this does not mean that you should stop taking your medications.

In a recent article in the British Medical Journal, the need to complete the course of antibiotics has been called into question. However, this is something that the medical community needs to examine more closely. So while the professionals continue to study this, it is best for you to take your antibiotics exactly as prescribed!

Here's how to protect your body and support your gut while on antibiotics.