5 Pieces Of News That Show The Planet May Not Be Totally Doomed

Every year, someone new is invited to kick-start the ball drop at New York's Time Square New Year's Eve celebration. These special guests usually speak to the cultural moments that defined the past year. (Last year, it was journalists calling for a free press, and the year before it was leaders of the #MeToo movement.) To wrap up 2019, a historic year for climate change, two NYC science teachers and their students were the ones to take on the honor.

"On New Year's Eve, we look back and reflect on the dominant themes of the past year and seek hope and inspiration as we look forward. You'd have to have your head buried in the Saudi Arabian sand to not be alarmed by all of the environmental catastrophes of 2019, and you'd also have to have a soul of Styrofoam not to be moved by the passion of young people demanding that we do better," Tim Tompkins, president of the Times Square Alliance, said in a news release on the news. The next decade could largely determine our future in a warming world, so here's hoping this is the first of many moments that climate change will be at the forefront of our cultural celebrations.