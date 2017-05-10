Want To Be A Minimalist? You Need To Get Some Stuff First

At its core, minimalism is all about getting rid of the things that you don't need (and didn't even like that much in the first place) in order to thrive with just the essentials. And that's a mentality you can probably get on board with—even if the thought of downsizing your home or living with 100 possessions doesn't quite do it for you.

Although it may seem like just another unattainable buzzword, items that have a ton of utility make this low-stress lifestyle easy. We asked around to bring you the multipurpose essentials that every aspiring minimalist needs. Try swapping them in and see how it feels to live a little simpler. Who knows, you may be building a capsule wardrobe and totally clearing out your storage unit in no time.