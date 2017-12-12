6 Super-Fit People On Why They Intermittent Fast

"I first got into intermittent fasting after reading and hearing the benefits on multiple blogs and podcasts as well. Once I understood the science and realized many people I looked up to in the industry were big fans of IF, I knew I had to experiment with it. So I started doing a 16/8 protocol and actually felt pretty good right away.

"I had to get used to working out on an empty stomach, so that wasn't the easiest thing in the world, but the biggest thing I've noticed with IF is how much better my digestion is. Giving my digestive system a break for 16 hours rather than 10 or so helps tremendously. Also, my cognitive function while fasting is like night and day compared to before. No brain fog, and so much more mental clarity have been the biggest benefits of doing IF. I also noticed I wasn't losing any muscle mass or strength in the gym. I think it's safe to say I'm a fan." —Drew Manning, trainer and TV show host