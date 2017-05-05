It's Not All Bad. 5 Reasons To Be Optimistic About The Planet Today

It's easy to become discouraged when reading the news about climate change, with foreboding numbers and forecasts coming at us every day. However, we're doing ourselves a huge disservice by just focusing on the bad stuff.

In order to enact real change, we need to remain optimistic. After all, positivity makes us more resilient, physically healthy, and likely to live a life of purpose. That's why the Earth Optimism Summit—an annual event held every April in Washington, D.C., to showcase leaders in environmental reform—is so incredibly important. This year's lineup gathered policymakers, journalists, activists, and CEOs under one roof to share their stories, pat each other on the back, and then get back to work.

As Andrew Revkin, an environmental writer at ProPublica, said of his own optimism cycle at the event's opening ceremony, "I wake up in the morning optimistic and go to bed a little bummed out. But then I wake up the next morning saying, 'Let’s get busy.'" May the following take-aways from this year's summit motivate you to wake up tomorrow ready to get busy helping our planet in whatever way you can: