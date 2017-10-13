Is Cheating a Deal-Breaker? Here's What 5 Real Women Have To Say

What makes up the foundation of a monogamous relationship or marriage? For many people, trust is a huge pillar—yet recent data indicates that anywhere between 20 and 70 percent of people cheat on their partner at some point over the course of their relationship.

Whether you're the one doing the cheating or you're trying to move past your partner's infidelity, it's unfair to say that cheating is entirely black and white, and few relationship experts believe it should absolutely mean the end of a relationship.

"In some cases, there’s eventually a positive that emerges long-term after infidelity—that an affair was one of the few things dramatic and life-changing enough to bring the couple back to a strong erotic connection," explains Debra Campbell, psychologist, relationship expert, and author of Lovelands. "That being said, recovering from infidelity is long, hard work, and you’ll only be motivated to do that hard work of rebuilding from the ground up if you both still truly value and want to be with each other. It will require some soul-searching all around, and couple therapy can be a good option for doing that."

We know what steps relationship experts would take, but how do real women feel about infidelity? We asked five of them. Here's what they had to say.