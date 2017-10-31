It's Halloween, and while many of us are donning our superhero and spirit animal costumes and stocking up on healthy halloween candy, others are worrying about ghosts—or more specifically, "ghosting." Ghosting—or falling off the face of the earth without any explanation after a few dates, or even a full-blown relationship—is still a popular way to end a romance in the age of digital dating. Some consider it the cruelest method of breaking up while others see it as letting someone down easy.

Wherever you fall on the spectrum, ghosting is still a hot topic of conversation, partially because ghosting is pretty common: One survey found that 26 percent of women and 33 percent of men have been ghosted at some point. In fact, the popular dating app The League recently conducted an in-depth survey to try to figure out exactly when its users should start worrying about ghosting (five days after initially matching, in case anyone's wondering).

But how do women really feel about ghosting in 2017? From doing the ghosting and regretting it to being ghosted and having a hard time moving on, these real-life ghosting stories will give you a better sense.