5 Ways To Make Your House Smell Like Fall (aka Pumpkin Spice)

Ah, pumpkin spice. Who knew that a blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and clove could become such a cultural phenomenon?

Say what you want about pumpkin-spice-flavored foods, but the appeal of pumpkin spice smell is hard to argue. The combo makes for a warm, peppery mix that instantly calls to mind orchards, crispy leaves, and hayrides.

The jury's still out on whether pumpkin-spice-flavored cocktails, keto butters, and superfood powders actually taste good—but these five nontoxic home fragrances sure smell nice.