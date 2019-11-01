5 Ways To Make Your House Smell Like Fall (aka Pumpkin Spice)
Ah, pumpkin spice. Who knew that a blend of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and clove could become such a cultural phenomenon?
Say what you want about pumpkin-spice-flavored foods, but the appeal of pumpkin spice smell is hard to argue. The combo makes for a warm, peppery mix that instantly calls to mind orchards, crispy leaves, and hayrides.
The jury's still out on whether pumpkin-spice-flavored cocktails, keto butters, and superfood powders actually taste good—but these five nontoxic home fragrances sure smell nice.
1. Blend this essential oil trio.
Throw together an autumn-inspired blend using equal parts cinnamon bark oil, thieves oil, and sweet orange oil. The resulting smell is warming and invigorating and leaves behind a pleasantly spicy after-aroma.
If you have a diffuser, add 5 drops of each oil into your machine and run for a few hours during your next cozy night in. You can also make a larger batch to sniff from the vial when you need a quick hit of fall, or add the mixture to your homemade household cleaners. (Just be sure to clean a test patch first to make sure the oils don't cause any weird reactions on your surfaces.)
2. Light this toasted pumpkin candle.
Described as a "scent symphony of toasted pumpkin seeds, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon notes," this candle is fall in a jar. Plus, it's phthalate-free, made from 100% soy wax, and topped with a lead-free cotton wick to boot. Many seasonal candles you'll find on the market are scented in a way that can give off toxins that are potentially dangerous—especially for those who are already prone to respiratory issues. This clean-burning one is a safer bet that still packs a pumpkin-y punch.
Brooklyn Candle Studio Toasted Pumpkin Minimalist Candle ($24)
3. Make a big brew of this tea.
Step 1: Boil a big pot of hot water. Step 2: Take off heat and add a few of these spicy cinnamon tea bags with notes of orange and sweet clove to steep. Step 3: Daydream of apple orchards as the spicy smell fills your home (and get ready to have some killer iced tea on hand for the week).
Harney & Sons Tea Hot Cinnamon Spice ($9.95)
4. Burn this incense.
Yes, pumpkin spice incense exists, and no, you shouldn't be ashamed to admit you want to try it. These handmade ones from Missouri-based Farmers Soapery have an average burn time of one hour, giving you plenty of opportunity to sniff out the sweet pumpkin and notes of cinnamon and clove.
Farmers Soapery Pumpkin Spice Incense ($4)
5. Keep this soap on hand.
Mrs. Meyer's has long been a trusted name in the greener cleaning space, thanks in large part to its transparency about what goes into every bottle. Take a dip into the brand's seasonal collection with this acorn spice blend—or try out its other fall flavors, apple cider and orange clove if they're more your style.
Mrs. Meyer's Acorn Spice Hand Soap ($3.99)
And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!