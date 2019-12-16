5 Money Practices You Need To Put In Place This Holiday Season

In short, do what you want to do, and set some money boundaries. You can compare this time of the year to a rosé-all-day promo—it's tempting. The flurry of activity is not going to go away, so it is up to you to set those boundaries and only do the things that you truly want to do.

If you are someone who wants to do all the things and not say no, it's time to make some choices. Write a list of everything that is revving your holiday engine and how much each one costs. Add up your list and look at the total. Do you want to spend that in one month in addition to holiday gifts? Maybe you do; rock on. If that number made you cringe, pick one or two on the list and feel good knowing you set a very healthy money boundary without missing out.