5 Genius Ideas For Your First Picnic Of The Season

Insulated coolers are ubiquitous sights at picnics, and for good reason. They work expertly at keeping foods and beverages cold. After preparing any foods you intend to serve cold, allow them to cool to room temperature and then store in the refrigerator. Then, when you’re ready to head out for your picnic, pack ice into the bottom of the cooler and set the food containers on top.

To make ice last even longer, first place a bag of dry ice on the bottom of the cooler, cover it over with ice, and then place the food on top. Keep the cooler lid closed whenever not in use, and store the cooler in a shady location at your picnicking destination. When you return home, if there is any ice left in your cooler, you can consider your leftover items safe to consume (assuming they were stored in the cooler the whole time); if the ice is all melted (and you didn’t use dry ice), the food isn’t safe to eat. Reusable ice packs are also especially nice to use, as they avoid the need to purchase new bags of ice each time. You can make homemade ice packs, too, by simply filling empty milk jugs with water and freezing them.