5 Things You Didn't Know Were Harming Your Teeth

When it comes to the health of your teeth, the hard-and-fast rules are brush two to three times a day and floss regularly. What many people don't know is that there is more to consider. Our teeth do a lot of dirty work every day, and as a result of our food and drink choices, our teeth become coated with a new film of plaque daily—which is full of bacteria.

The bad bacteria feeds on carbohydrates and sugars. So when you eat sugar, the bacteria consumes the sugar particles left on your teeth, digests them, and then emit acids. These acids coat your teeth, which can lead to erosion and, over time, tooth decay. But it's not only sugar that can have a negative impact on your teeth. Carb-rich foods and acidic foods can have the same effect as sugar—even natural, good-for-you foods like fruits, which are full of natural sugars, can be problematic. Beware of these five foods and drinks that are damaging to your teeth: