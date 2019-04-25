6 Eco-Friendly Sneakers That You'll Never Want To Take Off

Shopping with our environment in mind is becoming more and more popular—which, given that humans produce 260 million tons of plastic every year, is a much-needed mindset and lifestyle shift. And while many people have made the switch to sustainably sourced or recycled fabric clothes, we have yet to swap one part of our wardrobe (the one we probably use the most): our shoes. Specifically, our sneakers.

Fortunately, in the same way that we as a population are trying to make moves toward a more sustainable future, shoe companies are recognizing this gap in the market and have begun opting for better materials—everything from recycled waste to plastic that was floating in the ocean and trashing our shores. While we're still holding out for more shoes that have absolutely no environmental impact (maybe grass could work?), these shoes are certainly a step in the right direction.

So whether you're in the market for a running shoe, everyday shoe, or just something that's comfortable and stylish—there's something in this roundup for you.