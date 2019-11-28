Most of us are aware of the benefits of deep breathing, so make sure you put it to work this holiday season!

Start by placing your left hand on your lower abdomen and your right hand on your heart. As you breathe in, allow your belly to expand and your chest to naturally lift. As you exhale, draw your navel toward your spine. Repeat each set about five times, becoming very tuned in to how your breath moves from abdomen to side ribs and up to the chest and then back down.