5 Ways To Relieve Holiday Stress In Under 5 Minutes

Koya Webb, NASM-CPT
RYT 500 By Koya Webb, NASM-CPT
5 Ways to Relieve Holiday Stress in Under 5 Minutes

Image by mbg Creative x yanjf / iStock

November 28, 2019

Along with all of the food, friends and fun the holidays bring, they can also bring on stress from finances, family and too many responsibilities. That’s why just a few tips on how you can relieve holiday stress can make the whole season a bit more merry and light.

1. Start by deep breathing.

Most of us are aware of the benefits of deep breathing, so make sure you put it to work this holiday season!

Start by placing your left hand on your lower abdomen and your right hand on your heart. As you breathe in, allow your belly to expand and your chest to naturally lift. As you exhale, draw your navel toward your spine. Repeat each set about five times, becoming very tuned in to how your breath moves from abdomen to side ribs and up to the chest and then back down. 

2. Find a happy place where you can meditate.

Sometimes all you need is to get away—mentally. Go to a quiet space (bathrooms and closets count). Close your eyes and imagine a place in the world you’ve been before or dream of going to. Get creative and engage all five senses. What do you see? How do you feel? Are there majestic creatures or ocean waves you hear? Allow yourself to relax as your favorite scent fills the air. 

3. Practice a little eye yoga.

The holidays often come with more time away from work, but that often equates to more free time to endlessly scroll on our phones. Practice eye yoga to deal with eye strain from phones and computers. Start by closing your eyes and then repeatedly looking up and down, then left and right. As you’re doing that, pretend you’re looking at the numbers on a clock in front of you. Keeping your eyes closed. Look from 1 to 12, holding each position for 5 seconds, then reverse the direction. 

4. Stay hydrated!

We all know how important hydration is—it's crucial for the function of nearly every part of our bodies. Some people chug water like they're being paid to do it, and others have issues getting the amount they need every day. If the latter is you, try changing up whatever you're hydrating with! I personally love adding a splash of lime juice to my water (it might sound weird, but it’s good!). Limes are a great source for antioxidants, and have been shown to have antimicrobial properties. Delicious and good for you? Sign me up.

5. Dedicate some time to gratitude.

We’ve all heard of the power of gratitude, but I’m encouraging you to take it an extra step. Spend time during the holidays not just writing down what you’re grateful for, but why you’re grateful for those things. The added step will ensure you’re not just simply checking off the exercise from your nightly to-do list, but that you’re stepping into the feeling that being grateful brings. It’s powerful.

We know the only reason Kevin got through the holidays was because he had his own tricks to fight the bad guys. Now you have some tricks of your own to fight the stress. Happy holidays!

