5 Beauty Brands That You'll Never Feel Guilty About Splurging On

Caring about the earth is embedded in our DNA—it's the "green" in mindbodygreen, it's our entire Planet section, and it's taken center stage at the past two mbgrevitalize events. It makes sense, then, that sustainability is an important part of our beauty ethos. What is beauty if it's harming our environment?

While any small change and financial contribution to a sustainability cause or foundation is praiseworthy, the Earth First award is reserved for the truly environmentally considerate brands that are innovating by design. They're questioning long-held industry standards and making unprecedented change to reduce plastic and packaging, considering ingredients with respect to planetary toxicity, and are employing incentive-based recycling programs. These brands have structurally embedded their sustainability values, have goals of becoming carbon-neutral and/or zero waste, and are trailblazing for all beauty companies to follow.