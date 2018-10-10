If You Like Jade Rolling, You're Going To Love These 5 Facial Tools

Welcome to mbg's 2018 Beauty Awards! For more of our favorite products of the year, check out the rest of the awards here.

Beauty rituals and self-care are often conflated as one and the same, but using a tool to give your ritual a little more oomph can up the ante. Gua sha, jade rolling, and facial reflexology are topics we've been exploring this year, and these natural healing modalities have gone Instagram-mainstream. Out of all the beauty videos we did this year, the jade rolling tutorial was the one our community loved the most. We don't blame you—not only do they feel amazing, but with consistency they can make a difference in your skin and your well-being long term.