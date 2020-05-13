Once we find stability and stamina, we can start to ask ourselves questions about our future and how we want to grow. For example, what actions can we continue to take to gain closure from our old reality and start fully engaging in a new one? What activities make me feel purposeful and alive? What kind of future gets me excited? What are the values I want to live by, and how can I make decisions with them in mind?

Writing is a great way to find these answers. When we experience trauma or psychological shock, it can feel like our own story has been usurped and someone else has taken control. By keeping a journal or writing down our thoughts and feelings, we put ourselves back in control of our own narratives. It also can lead us to answers about what we care most about and how we want to live and work moving forward.

If you don't like to write, try going on a walk or talking out loud to yourself. Experiment with drawing or using your hands to create something while letting your mind have a dialogue with itself in a non-pressurized environment. Tap into your imagination and be curious about where it takes you. Ultimately what matters most is that we create the space for ourselves to work through this process, have a fruitful and nonjudgmental inner dialogue, take notes, create an action plan, and support ourselves to stick with it.

It is important to reduce self-judgment and increase self-compassion in this process in order to reduce the power of the trauma and increase the ability to grow and evolve as a human being. Take a moment to notice your negative self-talk and see where it is coming from. What limiting beliefs do you hold about yourself? What is your inner critic telling you that is detrimental to your ability to move on and grow?

Remind yourself that taking a traumatic experience and using it as fuel to grow into a wiser, more fulfilled, purposeful, and authentic human being is what life is all about. When we judge ourselves harshly, it directly impedes our ability to move on.