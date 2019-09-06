A Global Health Dietitian On Why Eating Less Meat Won't Save The Amazon

When news of the Amazon rain forest fires broke, people, rightfully so, asked what could be done to help. Donating to relief organizations on the ground was an obvious first step. Then, as it became clear that much of the land was being intentionally burned to make way for cattle farms, another more long-term solution started to get tossed around: Eat less red meat.

While we'd never dream of knocking a plant-based diet, it turns out it's just not that simple. Megan Faletra, M.S., MPH, RDN, a global health dietitian who has a master's in public health and nutrition and has spent years traveling the world studying sustainable food systems, explains that the destruction we're seeing in the Amazon is indicative of problems that extend far beyond beef.

"We're only doing ourselves a disservice to look at it from that simple of a framework," she says. "People are talking about beef, but they should be equally talking about cocoa, sugar cane, chocolate, palm oil." The global hunger for these (meat-free) crops has long spurred deforestation across South America and Southeast Asia in particular; it's just been less publicized. So even if the whole world went vegan, undeveloped areas like the Amazon would probably still be at risk of clearing to make way for agriculture.

The fractured political and economic landscape of Brazil is also fueling these fires—another reason straightforward solutions are hard to come by. "When you're talking about food policy, unfortunately so much of that just comes from trade agreements and corporate interest and the policy trends of whatever administration is in power," says Faletra. While those may be largely out of the everyday person's control, there are things we can all do to help support a more transparent, equitable, and sustainable global food system. Here are four that Faletra recommends, beyond just eating less meat: