4 Things You Need To Know Today (October 10, 2018)

Researchers at Facebook's Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) group have developed an algorithm that can scan images of food and tell you the ingredients that went into it. "Sometimes there's ingredients you can see but there's also ingredients you can't always see, like sugar and salt and things like that," the head of the lab explained. "So they train it [the AI] with pairs of images and recipes. But then when they test it they just give the image and it generates a recipe." No word yet on how the algorithm would work with foods that appear unhealthy but are remade with healthier ingredients. (Forbes)