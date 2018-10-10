mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

4 Things You Need To Know Today (October 10, 2018)

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
4 Things You Need To Know Today (October 10, 2018)

Image by Cameron Whitman

October 10, 2018 — 9:00 AM

1. This new AI can look at an image of food and tell you the ingredients.

Researchers at Facebook's Artificial Intelligence Research (FAIR) group have developed an algorithm that can scan images of food and tell you the ingredients that went into it. "Sometimes there's ingredients you can see but there's also ingredients you can't always see, like sugar and salt and things like that," the head of the lab explained. "So they train it [the AI] with pairs of images and recipes. But then when they test it they just give the image and it generates a recipe." No word yet on how the algorithm would work with foods that appear unhealthy but are remade with healthier ingredients. (Forbes)

2. Nerve damage could be alleviated thanks to a new implantable and biodegradable device. 

Researchers from Northwestern University tested the prototype (a first of its kind) on rats who had sciatic nerve damage and found that six days of electrical pulses helped restore muscle and strength. The novelty? Scientists explained to Science Daily that the device is controlled wirelessly and disintegrates into the body—which could revolutionize the way clinicians provide therapy. (Science Daily

Article continues below

3. This new Starbucks is an eco-friendly dream.

Shipping container homes are officially a thing—and now shipping container coffee shops are too. A new Starbucks in Taipei is made from 29 surplus shipping containers as part of the company's Greener Stores policy, which speaks to its commitment to more sustainable construction. (Eater)

4. A case for counseling women who are undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Although breast cancer is less common in black women, they’re 40 percent more likely to die from it than white women. One reason is that they're less likely to get screenings for early detection. But a new study suggests another issue: that black women tend to have difficulty sticking to their prescribed medication. Whether that's because of financial stress, side effects, or the need to fulfill their roles as caregivers for others, better counseling and support for black patients may be a solution, the paper's research team hopes. (NPR)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
Beauty

The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Alexandra Engler
The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Beauty

You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?

Alexandra Engler
You've Heard Of Micellar Water Before, But Do You Know What It is?
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/4-things-you-need-to-know-today-october-10-2018

Your article and new folder have been saved!