4 Things That Happened When I Stopped Buying Fast Fashion

Around six months ago, I decided to stop buying cheap clothes.

At the time, I was adding a new piece to my wardrobe nearly once a week, never spending more than $15 at a time (and honestly, $15 was reserved for something I felt I truly couldn’t live without). I hit Rue 21 or Wal-Mart frequently, buying several pieces that added up to around $10. Like most consumers, I was unaware of the real impact of cheap clothing. They're essentially designed to be thrown away after a few wears, which isn't sustainable in the long run when you consider the water and chemicals that go into them. Plus, when a garment is inexpensive, it can be a sign that the person who made it was not paid a living wage for their work.

As someone who’s always been a bit frugal and was raised by several generations of the most frugal of people, it was hard for me to make the decision to actively spend more money. But I decided it was the right thing to do for our planet, and honestly, it's been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Here are a few unexpected perks of quitting fast fashion: