When I first made a commitment to reduce my waste, I actually started out not by tracking down a specialist store or locating a farmers’ market but by going to my regular grocery store (back then, I shopped almost entirely at the supermarket). I recommend you start wherever you usually do your grocery shopping, too. You’re already familiar with the layout and the prices. Change can be unsettling and there is some comfort to be found in what we already know.

Ready? Let’s go to the store! Allow yourself a bit of extra time for this shop. Or, if you prefer, you can choose not to shop at all. We’re going to look at the store and the products they sell in a new light.

Starting at the entrance, make your way around the store as you normally would, and whenever you come to a product you’d usually buy, ask yourself the questions on the opposite page. You don’t have to find all the answers and you definitely don’t have to make decisions about every single purchase. This is about finding easy swaps and better choices, but it’s also about being aware of the areas where we could improve.