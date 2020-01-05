An Interior Designer On The 4 Zones Your Home Is Probably Missing

Ahhh...this is a space where you take care of you. When it comes down to it, all the actions we take in the name of self-care are really more about self-love. For me, this means making the next right decision moment to moment, not just getting a massage or taking a bath.

I've designed my home with self-love in mind, so each self-care area nurtures a different way I show up for myself, each and every day.

To take care of my body, for example, I go to my bathroom, which I designed to support my skin care routine. I keep a bathrobe and slippers nearby so I can feel comfortable and relaxed while I'm in this space. Sometimes I take a bath; other times I enjoy the feeling of washing my face and applying products.

I also go to my favorite comfy chair as the space where I journal and slow down. This is where I do most of my mindset work and put self-love into practice. For instance, so many of us learned that we had to struggle in order to be successful. But self-love is the exact opposite. It's asking myself: How can I accomplish this AND love myself more?

Spaces that feel luxurious and nurturing make us want to spend time taking care of ourselves—and that's a beautiful thing! We can absolutely set ourselves up for success by reducing stress and increasing wellness and productivity in our homes. But it doesn't happen by accident. You have to make this happen by design. So dig into assessing your space and see where you can create these four life-giving spaces.