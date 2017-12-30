4 Ridiculously Fun Outdoor Workouts To Do With Your Family

Ice skating takes some yoga balance and core work to stay steady on two narrow blades. Most ice skating rinks aren’t too expensive, and skating is a great way to teach your kids how to use their abdominals and find their center. I also think skiing and ice skating teach us patience and courage. When we take risks and fall, we realize it’s not so bad after all. If you don’t get enough speed in either sport, you’ll never get better. I have to remind myself as an adult even to test my limits and keep going for it. I exercise caution to an extent but also challenge myself when I can. My husband always pushes me a bit since he was on the ski hill and ice rink growing up in upstate New York, and he makes it fun for the boys.

I truly love the winter, and I have always felt energized and excited by the snow and brisk temperatures. Our bodies burn more calories when trying to stay warm, and participating in winter sports is a great way to beat off the winter blues. My boys are a great example for me: They will stay out even longer than I will on cold days. I love to go skiing, sledding, or ice skating as a family and laugh and run and play. I also love doing yoga outdoors when we’re having a snowball fight or building a snowman. I can’t think of any better way to spend a day with my family.

