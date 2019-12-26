These 4 Barre Exercises Can Help You Avoid Injury & Improve Balance

The ballet barre was created for ballerinas to be used as a tool for support, to build strength and flexibility in order to take the skills learned away from the barre, and eventually onstage. The dancers would start at an early age facing the barre for the most support, and as strength increases, the same skills are executed with just one hand on the barre. As a ballet class progresses, the barre exercises are then done in the center of the room and then across the floor. The end result is showcasing these skills of agility, strength, and flexibility on the stage.

In barre fitness classes, the ballet barre is used, just like a dancer would do, to improve balance, flexibility, and stability. It is a helpful tool to practice balance for the real world, not just the stage. The ballet barre is there as an aid during the workout to help build the muscles needed for balance and can be released when the proper strength is built up. When applying these skills outside of the studio, it may not look like the exercises performed in class, but the same skills can be applied to avoid injury and to be more agile.

These four barre exercises below will help you get on the leg and feel more balanced!