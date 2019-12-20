The 4 Adaptogens an Herbalist Keeps on Hand for the Holidays

Adaptogens are a class of botanicals that interact with the body's hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which is responsible for releasing our stress hormones. Preliminary studies show that certain adaptogens can help enhance the body's resistance to various stressors, though more research still needs to be done on them.* "By supporting adrenal function, they can help counteract the adverse effects of stress and help maintain balance in the body,"* functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D., writes of their utility.

Adaptogens often come in powdered form and can easily be mixed into food and drink (though you definitely want to pay attention to dose, especially when you're working with more than one at a time). In her new book, Adaptogens: Herbs for Longevity and Everyday Wellness, rain forest herbalist Adriana Ayales provides recipes for incorporating them into teas, cocktails, smoothie bowls, and the like.

Originally from Costa Rica, Ayales writes with a unique perspective on the power of the plants, how they have traditionally been used in Central America, and how they can be sourced in a way that supports indigenous peoples and their lands. Here, she shares her favorite adaptogens to call on this time of year and some new ways to use them.