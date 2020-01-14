"Perfectionism comes from a place of always wanting to be good enough," Bruneau explains. "But we also want to be perfect in our emotional experience, so we're not nice to ourselves. We're really self-critical."

What she means is her perfectionist mindset was making her incredibly hard on herself, to the point where she was terrified to try a new hobby or take healthy risks for fear of rejection or failure. Her perfectionism was at the root of her eating disorder as well, as she equated being thin with being "good enough."

Then yoga came into the picture: Bruneau started doing yoga after her doctor told her that yoga was the only workout she could do—she would experience serious injuries if she kept overexercising. At first, she was incredibly critical of how her poses looked during class. "I would fall out of a pose, and I would beat myself up," she remembers. But through this mindful practice, she was able to recognize these perfectionist tendencies and eventually stop comparing herself to everyone else in the yoga room.

"I started to be a bit kinder to myself. And I realized just how hard I'd been on myself," Bruneau states. "Through this process of healing and discovering Buddhism and spirituality, I started to actually step out of my comfort zone and do things that scared me, the things that I'd avoided for so long."