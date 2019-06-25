A Toxicologist Explains Exactly How To Make Your Home Cleaner

VOC's in our indoor air, flame retardants in our furniture—these are just two of the things that can make our living spaces less than healthy. I sat down with Rhea Mehta, Ph.D., molecular toxicologist, and the CEO and co-founder of Bowhead Health on the mbg podcast to talk about how to clean up our physical spaces for better health.

As a scientist with a Ph.D. in molecular toxicology and nutritional biochemistry, she's been trained to test different variables and monitor the reaction. For example, she encourages her clients to try out different products, let's say, nontoxic cleaning products, and then has them note any changes to their overall well-being. If you're thinking, "I've made the switch to cleaner products and didn't notice anything," that may be because the toxins have not accumulated enough over time to be causing issues, but they could be on the way. If you are struggling to find the root cause of a health issue such as adrenal fatigue, you may want to check if your home has mold in it, as these may be correlated, said Rhea.

It can be overwhelming to think about the sheer number of pollutants, dirt, and toxins that could be hiding all over, so instead of going through every single thing, Rhea makes it easy and shares her top three tips for lowering the chemical load in our spaces: