3 Ways To Be More Resilient, From This Happiness Expert

"Every single failure you do go through is a step toward a future you just can't see yet," Pasricha says. "Learn how to see it from the perspective of 'This is going to go somewhere positive.'"

He assures me that the failures we do go through, even if they're relatively huge, are in service of a larger end goal that we just aren't aware of. Whether you take this advice in a spiritual way or not, if you view your failures as steppingstones toward a positive end goal, you'll garner the resilience you need to keep moving.

He even tells me that every achievement needs to have these failures, as it's the pain that makes the goal worthwhile.

"Every single goal, achievement, or desire that anybody has comes with a series of pain and punishments along the way," Pasricha states. "See it as a step."

While it's difficult to actually measure happiness, increasing our resilience to life's unexpected twists and turns is one way to ensure a life of fulfillment and joy. Whether you take up those ukulele lessons, participate in a new sports league, or even just switch up the rotating documentaries in your Netflix queue, don't be afraid to learn something totally new—and fail at it.

That said, don't take your new hobbies (and life, for that matter) too seriously. Take it from Pasricha: "Life is tiny, fragile, and beautiful," he says. "All we need are a few directional arrows to get us back on the path when we fall off course."