Today more than ever, many travelers are seeking unique experiences in far-off lands where they can be inspired by the local culture, scenery, and wildlife. But unfortunately, some of the resulting Instagram photos of seldom-seen (and rapidly disappearing) wildlife may be doing more harm than good.

The fact is every trip we take has the potential to help or hurt local wildlife and the communities that surround it. (Case in point: A recent study found that protecting areas where wildlife can flourish can positively affect the well-being of nearby humans.)

In honor of World Animal Day, I sat down with the World Wildlife Fund's vice president for conservation travel, Jim Sano, at last week's World Tourism Day Forum to discuss three ways we can all make sure our travels are animal-friendly: