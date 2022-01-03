How This Beauty & Wellness Expert Achieves Her Goals

I’m in near disbelief as I write this, but we’ve entered a new year. For many, this week marks a time for change: A chance to renew and refresh routines. For myself, I use it as a time to check in with my own goals, needs, wants, and boundaries. Not necessarily “out with the old, in with the new,” and more “removing what no longer serves me, and making space for what can.” And whether or not you’re a resolutions-type person, I think we can all agree that creating habits that can better your well-being is a journey worth taking.

So that’s what we discussed this week in Clean Beauty School. In it, I spoke with beauty and wellness expert Tatiana Boncompagni. She’s a journalist, novelist, health coach, and founder of the meal delivery service Eat Sunny. And given her career has taken many turns, she’s pretty insightful on starting fresh with determination. Not to mention, through her work she helps her clients keep motivated in their own journeys, too.

“Whether you use January or July or any given Sunday, it only matters that you are making that bold and courageous step to prioritize your health,” she says. Here, her best advice on sticking with your goals for beauty, health, or otherwise.