How This Beauty & Wellness Expert Achieves Her Goals

3 Tips For Staying Motivated In Your Beauty & Wellness Goals
I’m in near disbelief as I write this, but we’ve entered a new year. For many, this week marks a time for change: A chance to renew and refresh routines. For myself, I use it as a time to check in with my own goals, needs, wants, and boundaries. Not necessarily “out with the old, in with the new,” and more “removing what no longer serves me, and making space for what can.” And whether or not you’re a resolutions-type person, I think we can all agree that creating habits that can better your well-being is a journey worth taking.
So that’s what we discussed this week in Clean Beauty School. In it, I spoke with beauty and wellness expert Tatiana Boncompagni. She’s a journalist, novelist, health coach, and founder of the meal delivery service Eat Sunny. And given her career has taken many turns, she’s pretty insightful on starting fresh with determination. Not to mention, through her work she helps her clients keep motivated in their own journeys, too.
“Whether you use January or July or any given Sunday, it only matters that you are making that bold and courageous step to prioritize your health,” she says. Here, her best advice on sticking with your goals for beauty, health, or otherwise.
Give yourself permission to put yourself first.
Many of us likely feel under pressure to over-extend ourselves. But in the process of developing new habits, you must allow for time and energy. “You should feel comfortable giving yourself permission to say no to some invitations, work events, drinks, and so on,” she says. “Doing that, you’re giving yourself permission to your own goals and health first.” Sometimes when we say no, we learn just how much we can say yes, too.
Use others to remind yourself that you are capable.
I think it’s pretty easy to fall into the comparison trap—you look at other’s accomplishments in awe, without realizing that you too can do impressive things. “People who run marathons, write novels, start companies, they put their leggings on one leg at a time just like everyone else—you are more capable than you think you are,” she says. And the more you surround yourself with people who are motivated to achieve their own dreams, you’ll be inspired to do so yourself.
Know it’s going to be hard at the beginning, so make it easier.
Starting anything new can be challenging. And once you acknowledge this fact, you can make things easier on yourself. “Know that it's going to be hard in the beginning,” she says. So why make things harder by setting lofty ambitions? “When I’m having a hard time, I think, 'Instead of running six miles, I’m just going to get on the treadmill and start walking.’ Low and behold, after 10 minutes of walking, I think to myself, ‘Well, maybe I can run today.’”
Don’t think about eating healthy every day this week, think about eating healthy for three days. Don’t commit to guasha every night, but dedicate your Sunday night. Doing small things leads to big results.