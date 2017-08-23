I had my first migraine when I was 7 years old, and I'll always remember that day. The light started to hurt my eyes, and it wasn’t long before I thought my head was going to explode. I remember lying on the couch writhing in pain, screaming. My poor aunt and uncle had no idea what to do. With the help of ice pops and an ice pack, it eventually passed. As I got older, they became more and more frequent. In my teens, they would often last for a week at a time—I missed a lot of school. Migraines medications and preventives either didn’t work or caused me to have intolerable symptoms like night terrors and extreme anxiety. I began having cycles of manic depression. When I had migraines I was depressed, in bed in a dark room with my friend: the ice pack.

When I was 19 years old I was put on Effexor for depression. It worked but also turned me into a zombie. But at that point, I didn’t care—anything to stop the pain. I had five years with very few migraines, and the ones I did have were tolerable and short-lived. Then, the Effexor stopped working and the migraines were back, worse than ever, and to make matters worse, I couldn’t get off the Effexor, as the withdrawal was terrible.

The return of my migraines (and a subsequent lupus diagnosis) sent me searching for natural answers, as I was only getting worse with conventional medicine. In 2012, I ended up quitting work, moving home with my parents, and beginning a quest to find the root cause of my illnesses. And I found answers! I have been migraine-free for over four years and lupus free for three. I became certified as a functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner and started Motivated 2 Heal to help others heal their bodies naturally.

Now, I want to share with you what I found to be the three most common root causes of migraines. For some people, it is just one that is causing their migraines, but more often thanr not it is a combination.