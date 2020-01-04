3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD

Our cravings are a form of communication between the brain and the body, telling us what we need. "There's a lot of shame around food, and I think people are conditioned to immediately want to fight their food cravings," she said. "Instead of getting critical about [them], what if we got curious?"

A longing for ice cream or a bag of chips might point to emotional cravings more than hunger.

"Think about ice cream, for example," Cording said. "A lot of us associate ice cream with carefree summer days when we were kids." When we face stress in adulthood, that craving for an ice cream cone might be triggered by a nostalgic longing for simpler times.

"We're not necessarily conditioned to be in touch with all parts of that story," Cording said. "We just hear 'ice cream craving.' Oh, that's bad. I need to quiet that.'"

Taking a moment to be mindful about these cravings can prevent us from feeling guilty or quickly "satisfying" them with low-quality foods. If you're going to have the ice cream, make sure the ice cream is amazing, urged Wachob.

Cording agreed with this strategy of "making it count" instead of simply suppressing the craving. "I'm sorry," she said. "Life is way too short."

Before practicing these three tips, Cording said the first step is to get clear on what your goal is, whether it's physical or emotional. "Once you're clear on that, then you have the power to think of one tiny step you can take in that direction."

