For a beauty editor—who has an impressive number of products, treatments, and tips at her disposal she's encouraged to try—I actually keep my final routine fairly edited. I'm not necessarily one to fawn over overly complicated processes, million-step treatments, or the like. I typically default to the simpler, the better.

I must stress, however, that just because I default to simpler routines does not mean I'm not looking for hard-core efficacy. I want products that work hard, keep my skin looking youthful and supple, and don't waste my time. That means I need to be smart about my routine: Since I'm not using a ton of products and treatments, what I actually use needs to tackle a lot.

Here, three things I swear by: