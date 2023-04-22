In the beauty space, we often talk about how the hands or neck reveal your true age. The idea here is that you may spend top dollar for the skin on your face, but neglect the skin south of the chin. (While we’re talking about it, I do encourage you to use a high-quality hand cream to deal with dark spots, fine lines, and other signs of aging.) But there’s another part of your skin that’s secretly revealing signs of aging: your lips.

Your lips change appearance as you get older. This is a fact of life, and completely normal. But for those of us who want to look our best as we age, it’s important to pay attention to the appearance of the skin so we can care for it better. (An example: If you’re dealing with dark spots, that’s a great indication that you should be using antioxidants with photo-protective qualities—and of course wear sunscreen.)