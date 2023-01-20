Yes, there are ways to rejuvenate your skin—and we'll talk about them in a second—but it’s certainly easier to just keep what you have already plump and healthy, no? UV damage, environmental stressors, internal stress, and skin inflammation can all damage our skin barrier, degrade the proteins that make our skin firm, and deplete the molecules that keep them hydrated.

The first thing to be mindful of is UV damage, as that accounts for about 80% of premature aging1 . So please wear sunscreen daily: There’s nothing better for your skin care routine than a diligent SPF habit.

But you’ll also want to incorporate antioxidants. "It's basically a substance that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals," board-certified dermatologist and founder of OptiSkin in NYC Orit Markowitz, M.D., explains about antioxidants for healthy aging. "Antioxidants are things that interact with free radicals, and they decrease these free radicals on our skin, creating a healthier environment." Adding in an antioxidant serum (like a vitamin C serum) daily will do wonders for your skin in the long run.

But here’s the hard truth: collagen, elastin, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid all naturally decline with time—regardless of how well you protect them in the first place—so here’s how you can replenish and rejuvenate them in your skin.