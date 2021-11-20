 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
The 3 Nutrients You Need To Support Skin Hydration This Winter*
|
Expert Reviewed The 3 Nutrients You Need To Support Skin Hydration This Winter*

The 3 Nutrients You Need To Support Skin Hydration This Winter*

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
The 3 Nutrients You Need To Support Skin Hydration This Winter*

Image by Alberto Bogo / Stocksy

November 20, 2021 — 10:02 AM

I got news for you: If you’re not supporting your skin’s hydration and lipid layer internally, all those topical creams and tonics just might not cut it. Now, as someone who spends a lot of time and thought on what I put on my skin and my overall routine—I’m the first one to say that what you apply externally does a lot in the skin hydration game. But internal skin support is often the missing part of that glowing skin puzzle so many people miss! 

So if your skin is starting to get dry and dehydrated as winter weather starts creeping in, you may want to look for these nutrients to consume—not just applying to your complexion. 

1. Phytoceramides

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
cellular beauty+

Ceramides are lipids naturally found in the skin that help make up your skin barrier. You can supplement with plant-derived versions, called phytoceramides. While not a traditional nutrient like a vitamin or mineral, this bioactive is a skin-essential phytonutrient. Research shows that ingesting these can improve your moisture levels.* In one study, participants with dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results in another study participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.* Whether you're looking to combat already dehydrated skin or be proactive against dryness, ceramides are a targeted phytonutrient to leverage.* You can see the aesthetic benefits as well: Research shows that phytoceramide supplementation​ improves skin smoothness and elasticity in just weeks.* 

Advertisement

2. Fatty acids

There’s a reason dermatologists encourage people to eat things like salmon and avocado for glowing skin: They're full of fatty acids that provide the building blocks for your skin’s own lipids and cell membranes.* Research shows that consuming healthy fats, like omega-3 fatty acids, can support your skin via antioxidant photoprotection, hydration, and even by helping calm reactive skin.* 

3. Antioxidants 

Antioxidants neutralize free radicals, which impair barrier function and can lead to increased transepidermal water loss.* Luckily eating a balanced diet full of bright fruit and veggies and leafy greens can provide you with a healthy dose. But you can also take targeted options, usually via supplementation, that can specifically address hydration and skin concerns. For example, astaxanthin (another unique phytonutrient) has been shown to improve skin elasticity, moisture levels, and tone—while also protecting the skin’s collagen layer.* And research on pomegranate whole fruit extract (concentrated in polyphenol phytonutrients) found that the pomegranate extract increased skin's resilience against UVB rays, as well as conferred positive changes to the skin microbiome.*    

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
cellular beauty+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

cellular beauty+

cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
cellular beauty+
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Found: These 6 Whitening Strips Will Actually Make A Difference In Your Smile

Jamie Schneider
Found: These 6 Whitening Strips Will Actually Make A Difference In Your Smile
Home

How To Instantly Refresh Musty Sweaters You Haven't Worn In Ages

Sarah Regan
How To Instantly Refresh Musty Sweaters You Haven't Worn In Ages
Integrative Health

A Psych Researcher Says You Should Never Ignore These Red Flags In A Doctor

Jason Wachob
A Psych Researcher Says You Should Never Ignore These Red Flags In A Doctor
Recipes

This Nutritious Ingredient Takes These Dark Chocolate Truffles To The Next Level

Danielle Shine, BSc
This Nutritious Ingredient Takes These Dark Chocolate Truffles To The Next Level
Climate Change

The Surprising Way That Climate Change Could Affect Your Sleep

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way That Climate Change Could Affect Your Sleep
Spirituality

What This Lunar Eclipse Means For Your Sign (It Foreshadows The Next 2 Years)

Sarah Regan
What This Lunar Eclipse Means For Your Sign (It Foreshadows The Next 2 Years)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Little Tweak Makes Homemade Cranberry Sauce So Much Healthier

Eliza Sullivan
This Little Tweak Makes Homemade Cranberry Sauce So Much Healthier
Integrative Health

The One Healthy Habit Even The U.S. Surgeon General Struggles With

Eliza Sullivan
The One Healthy Habit Even The U.S. Surgeon General Struggles With
Mental Health

7 Of The Best Stress Balls & Toys To Fidget Your Worries Away

Sarah Regan
7 Of The Best Stress Balls & Toys To Fidget Your Worries Away
Spirituality

A Wave Of Rare Eclipses Is Coming: What It'll Mean For Your Sign

The AstroTwins
A Wave Of Rare Eclipses Is Coming: What It'll Mean For Your Sign
Recipes

Instead Of Green Bean Casserole, Try These Creamy Roasted Green Beans

Eliza Sullivan
Instead Of Green Bean Casserole, Try These Creamy Roasted Green Beans
Mental Health

A Psychiatrist's 5 Nonnegotiables For Mental Health During The Fertility Journey

Aparna Iyer, M.D.
A Psychiatrist's 5 Nonnegotiables For Mental Health During The Fertility Journey
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-nutrients-you-need-to-support-skin-hydration-this-winter
cellular beauty+

Beauty from the inside out*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
cellular beauty+

Your article and new folder have been saved!