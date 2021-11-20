The 3 Nutrients You Need To Support Skin Hydration This Winter*
I got news for you: If you’re not supporting your skin’s hydration and lipid layer internally, all those topical creams and tonics just might not cut it. Now, as someone who spends a lot of time and thought on what I put on my skin and my overall routine—I’m the first one to say that what you apply externally does a lot in the skin hydration game. But internal skin support is often the missing part of that glowing skin puzzle so many people miss!
So if your skin is starting to get dry and dehydrated as winter weather starts creeping in, you may want to look for these nutrients to consume—not just applying to your complexion.
1. Phytoceramides
Ceramides are lipids naturally found in the skin that help make up your skin barrier. You can supplement with plant-derived versions, called phytoceramides. While not a traditional nutrient like a vitamin or mineral, this bioactive is a skin-essential phytonutrient. Research shows that ingesting these can improve your moisture levels.* In one study, participants with dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results in another study participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.* Whether you're looking to combat already dehydrated skin or be proactive against dryness, ceramides are a targeted phytonutrient to leverage.* You can see the aesthetic benefits as well: Research shows that phytoceramide supplementation improves skin smoothness and elasticity in just weeks.*
2. Fatty acids
There’s a reason dermatologists encourage people to eat things like salmon and avocado for glowing skin: They're full of fatty acids that provide the building blocks for your skin’s own lipids and cell membranes.* Research shows that consuming healthy fats, like omega-3 fatty acids, can support your skin via antioxidant photoprotection, hydration, and even by helping calm reactive skin.*
3. Antioxidants
Antioxidants neutralize free radicals, which impair barrier function and can lead to increased transepidermal water loss.* Luckily eating a balanced diet full of bright fruit and veggies and leafy greens can provide you with a healthy dose. But you can also take targeted options, usually via supplementation, that can specifically address hydration and skin concerns. For example, astaxanthin (another unique phytonutrient) has been shown to improve skin elasticity, moisture levels, and tone—while also protecting the skin’s collagen layer.* And research on pomegranate whole fruit extract (concentrated in polyphenol phytonutrients) found that the pomegranate extract increased skin's resilience against UVB rays, as well as conferred positive changes to the skin microbiome.*
