3 Animal-Derived Ingredients Often Found In "Vegan" Lip Balms

In a perfect world, beauty product labels would be straightforward and factual. However, this isn’t always the case: Cosmetics marketing is filled with broad statements, ambiguous directions, and questionable claims. That said, it's important for consumers to do their own research and take an extra peek at ingredient lists.

One product prone to common mislabeling: lip balm. Specifically, products marketed as vegan can still contain animal-derived ingredients (it happens more often than you think!). Here, a few flags to look out for if you want to ensure you’re getting a truly vegan product.