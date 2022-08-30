 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
3 Animal-Derived Ingredients Often Found In "Vegan" Lip Balms

3 Animal-Derived Ingredients Often Found In "Vegan" Lip Balms

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Look Out For These 3 Red Flags In Plant-Based Lip Balms

Image by Prostock-Studio / iStock

August 30, 2022 — 9:33 AM

In a perfect world, beauty product labels would be straightforward and factual. However, this isn’t always the case: Cosmetics marketing is filled with broad statements, ambiguous directions, and questionable claims. That said, it's important for consumers to do their own research and take an extra peek at ingredient lists.

One product prone to common mislabeling: lip balm. Specifically, products marketed as vegan can still contain animal-derived ingredients (it happens more often than you think!). Here, a few flags to look out for if you want to ensure you’re getting a truly vegan product.

1. Beeswax

Beeswax is a common ingredient in lip balms because of its occlusive properties (meaning it locks moisture into the skin). While beeswax isn’t harmful to your skin, and it can be sourced ethically, it’s produced by bees to make their honeycomb, so it's certainly not vegan. 

This ingredient may also be listed as cera alba on the label, so keep an eye out for both terms. While beeswax can provide a great moisture seal, other plant-based ingredients have a similar function (plus antioxidant properties), one of which is sunflower seed wax. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Carmine

If you tend to reach for a tinted lip balm, you should make sure carmine isn’t listed on the label. This red pigment is derived from the dried bodies of beetles. Fortunately, there are tons of other less invasive ingredients that will add a pop of color to your balm. Here’s a list of our 12 favorite tinted lip balms to get you started. 

3. Lanolin 

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(44)
lip balm

This ingredient functions similarly to beeswax—it seals moisture into the lips. While this may be a safe addition to lip balms, it’s definitely not vegan as it comes from a yellow fat extracted from sheep's wool

Lanolin is an effective occlusive ingredient, however, it’s not the only option—botanical oils and plant-based waxes can lock in moisture as well. A few common plant-based alternatives include squalane, hemp seed, moringa seed, and avocado oils.

And if you're having trouble keeping your lips hydrated, you may want to consider applying your balm to wet lips and using a thicker treatment on top of your balm—think of it like slugging for your pout.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Marketing can be deceiving. Even if your new lip balm has a vegan label, it may still contain some animal-derived ingredients. Be sure to keep an eye out for these three sneaky additions to ensure your product is actually plant-based. If you want to save some time, we put together a list of the 13 best vegan lip balms out there—check it out here. 

lip balm
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(44)
lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(44)
lip balm
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

What Western Beauty Folks Might Be Getting Wrong About Korean Beauty

Alexandra Engler
What Western Beauty Folks Might Be Getting Wrong About Korean Beauty
Home

The 9 Best Mattresses For Neck and Back Pain Of 2022

Jamey Powell
The 9 Best Mattresses For Neck and Back Pain Of 2022
Integrative Health

Craving Long, Luscious Locks? This Supplement Can Help (Nope, Not Collagen!)

Morgan Chamberlain
Craving Long, Luscious Locks? This Supplement Can Help (Nope, Not Collagen!)
Integrative Health

Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Way To Improve Your Sleep

Sarah Regan
Health Experts Agree: This Is The Best Way To Improve Your Sleep
Integrative Health

3 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Fasting (Even We Were Floored)

Jason Wachob
3 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Fasting (Even We Were Floored)
Recipes

This Healthy Chocolate Collagen Shake Will Replace Your Nightly Dessert

Jamie Schneider
This Healthy Chocolate Collagen Shake Will Replace Your Nightly Dessert
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Love

This Might Just Be The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships

Kathleen Wong
This Might Just Be The Best Dating App For Serious Relationships
Beauty

10 Game-Changer Expert Makeup Tips I Wish I Learned Sooner

Hannah Frye
10 Game-Changer Expert Makeup Tips I Wish I Learned Sooner
Spirituality

13 Crystals To Turn Up The Heat In The Love & Romance Department

Sarah Regan
13 Crystals To Turn Up The Heat In The Love & Romance Department
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Take Before Bed For Relaxation

Julia Guerra
The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Take Before Bed For Relaxation
Beauty

If Your Hair Is Shedding More Than Normal Lately, Read This

Hannah Frye
If Your Hair Is Shedding More Than Normal Lately, Read This
Routines

11 Steamy Yoga Exercises To Raise Your Heart Rate & Challenge Your Strength

Merrell Readman
11 Steamy Yoga Exercises To Raise Your Heart Rate & Challenge Your Strength
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-non-vegan-ingredients-often-found-in-lip-balms
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!