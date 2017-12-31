3 Health Discoveries We Should All Know About From 2017

The previous two developments hopefully leave you with positive feelings for the upcoming new year. There are two sides to every coin, however, and inevitably one side is always a bit less optimistic. We can't ignore the new information coming out that tells us what factors in life are going to harm us despite our best efforts at self-care. And pollution is one factor that is seriously threatening our health.

We all share the air we breathe and the water we drink, and the fact is that these resources are crucial to life itself. Sadly, we're finding out that they are often inundated with chemicals that are unknown and potentially interact with our fragile human cells in a detrimental way. Luckily, the tech industry is ever striving to cast light on these dark problems and as of late, biosensors are being called to arms. The most recent data calls for in situ real-time monitoring using the most modern fuel-cell technology to tell us what compound could be a possible environmental contaminant as quickly as possible. Recently, a review was published addressing the recent progress of biosensors for environmental monitoring. So while this black cloud (literally) looms over us, it's comforting to know that great minds are out there brainstorming solutions to the pollution problem.

