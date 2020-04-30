"People are unique and the way they cope should be consistent with their needs and values," Craig Polizzi, a doctoral student, reiterates in the study. So while healthy coping mechanisms will look different to everyone, there are some practices that are near-universal in their ability to ease stress. A few more calming practices that experts say can hold up to tough times include breathwork, gratitude, and regular exercise. Eating a balanced diet and complimenting it with supplements that help manage stress, like hemp extract, can also be beneficial.* Whatever it is you need in this moment, we hope you take it.