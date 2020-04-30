mindbodygreen

News

New Research Outlines 3 Essential Traits For Dealing With Collective Trauma

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
How The 3 C's Can Help Us Cope With Collective Trauma

Image by MundusImages / iStock

April 30, 2020 — 21:28 PM

Everyone deals with stress, anxiousness, and trauma differently. But by studying previous examples of collective traumas such as the 9/11 attacks, researchers from Binghamton University have identified three coping strategies that can be beneficial for nearly anybody. Let's dig into these 3 C's of coping and how we can use them to stay resilient through the trauma we're currently living through.

1. Control

Without a doubt, this pandemic has left many of us grappling with a lack of control. But in a world where everything outside feels like chaos, we still get to choose how we respond and act. Maybe for you that's taking some time to declutter your home, pick up a new hobby, or double down on taking care of your health. Whatever you can do to empower yourself is never a bad idea, according to this research.

Article continues below

2. Coherence

Coherence is all about our need to make sense of the world and find meaning in the difficult things. One way to do this is through what the study describes as "acceptance-based coping." Going back to the idea of controlling what you can, coherence involves accepting what you can't. Practices like meditation and mindfulness, which allow us to take a step back from intrusive thoughts and look at them more objectively, can help.

3. Connectedness

And lastly, it's so important to seek support and connection when times get tough. While we can't necessarily "be there" physically for all our friends and family, there are lots of ways we can still lean on each other using modern technology. You could also combine coherence and a sense of connection by practicing a loving kindness meditation, for example.

hemp multi+

Safe, fast-acting organic hemp blend to promote a sense of calm and wellbeing.*


★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
hemp multi+

"People are unique and the way they cope should be consistent with their needs and values," Craig Polizzi, a doctoral student, reiterates in the study. So while healthy coping mechanisms will look different to everyone, there are some practices that are near-universal in their ability to ease stress. A few more calming practices that experts say can hold up to tough times include breathwork, gratitude, and regular exercise. Eating a balanced diet and complimenting it with supplements that help manage stress, like hemp extract, can also be beneficial.* Whatever it is you need in this moment, we hope you take it.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Yes, Quarantine Nightmares Are A Thing: Here's How To Stop Them

Abby Moore
Yes, Quarantine Nightmares Are A Thing: Here's How To Stop Them
Healthy Weight

Here's How Intermittent Fasting Can Help You With Healthy Weight Loss

Lindsay Boyers
Here's How Intermittent Fasting Can Help You With Healthy Weight Loss
Beauty

We Found It: A Major Underlying Cause Of Your Blackheads & Breakouts

Alexandra Engler
We Found It: A Major Underlying Cause Of Your Blackheads & Breakouts
Love

How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real

Kelly Gonsalves
How To Get Your Partner To Do More Around The House, For Real
Mental Health

7 Calming Tools & Techniques That Hold Up Even During A Pandemic

Sarah Regan
7 Calming Tools & Techniques That Hold Up Even During A Pandemic
Mental Health

A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

I'm An Immunologist & This Is What You Should Eat During COVID-19

Amy Shah, M.D.
I'm An Immunologist & This Is What You Should Eat During COVID-19
Motivation

11 Best Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles

Kristine Thomason
11 Best Running Leggings That Will Make You Excited To Log Miles
Beauty

Why Is This Powerful Active In So Much Skin Care? Because It's That Good

Alexandra Engler
Why Is This Powerful Active In So Much Skin Care? Because It's That Good
Personal Growth

Beware Of The Covert Narcissist: 7 Signs You May Be Dealing With One

Abby Moore
Beware Of The Covert Narcissist: 7 Signs You May Be Dealing With One
Personal Growth

Are You An Introvert — Or An Echoist? A Psychologist On The Difference

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
Are You An Introvert — Or An Echoist? A Psychologist On The Difference
Spirituality

May Is Retrograde High Season: How To Roll With Its Astrological Punches

The AstroTwins
May Is Retrograde High Season: How To Roll With Its Astrological Punches
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-keys-to-staying-resilient-through-collective-trauma

Your article and new folder have been saved!